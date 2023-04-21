Covid cases in Delhi sort of stabilised, likely to taper down in coming days: Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
