PM Narendra Modi to chair high-level meeting to review the situation related to Indians in violence-hit Sudan, say government sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi to chair high-level meeting to review the situation related to Indians in violence-hit Sudan, say government sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indians
- Narendra Modi
- Sudan
Advertisement