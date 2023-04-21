PM directed preparing contingency evacuation plan, accounting for rapidly shifting security landscape, viability of options:PMO on Sudan meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 16:12 IST
Country:
India
