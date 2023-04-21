UK retailer John Lewis latest to quit CBI business lobby group

Britain's John Lewis Partnership, the owner of the eponymous department stores and supermarket chain Waitrose, became the latest company to quit the crisis-hit business lobby group CBI on Friday.

"Due to the further very serious and ongoing allegations made relating to the CBI, we have decided to end our membership with immediate effect," a company spokesperson said.

