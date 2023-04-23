Those who try to disturb peace and break law of country will face action as per law: Punjab CM Mann on arrest of Amritpal Singh.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2023 14:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 14:20 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
