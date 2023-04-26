HM Amit Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, takes stock of situation after 10 policemen killed in naxal attack: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:40 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
