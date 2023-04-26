They (Vishwa Bharati Univ) want to bulldoze Amartya Sen's house, will sit in protest there: Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
They (Vishwa Bharati Univ) want to bulldoze Amartya Sen's house, will sit in protest there: Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amartya Sen's
- Mamata Banerjee
- Vishwa Bharati Univ
Advertisement