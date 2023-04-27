India is in touch with all sides in Sudan to ensure safety of Indians: Foreign Secretary Kwatra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 11:47 IST
- Country:
- India
