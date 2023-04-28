SC says Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who gave TV interview, can't hear WB school jobs 'scam' case, asks acting CJ to reassign.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 12:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
