Congs had even abused Babasaheb Ambedkar; we are seeing them abusing Veer Savarkar: PM Modi at a public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 11:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Congs had even abused Babasaheb Ambedkar; we are seeing them abusing Veer Savarkar: PM Modi at a public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Veer
- Savarkar
- Karnataka
- Babasaheb Ambedkar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Divyansh, Vijayveer, Sift win in national selection trials
JD(S) favouring BJP, people will reject its 'politics of opportunism': M Veerappa Moily.
Cong to win at least 130 seats in Karnataka polls, gateway to South India for BJP will be 'totally closed': M Veerappa Moily to PTI.
Divyansh, Vijayveer, Sift, Anant Jeet, Ganemat win in National Selection Trials
Karnataka Assembly polls will pave way for formation of Congress-led government at Centre in 2024: M Veerappa Moily.