Congress has abused me and poured poison on me, and lord Srikanteshwara of Nanjangud has given me strength: PM in Karnataka.
PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 07-05-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 18:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress has abused me and poured poison on me, and lord Srikanteshwara of Nanjangud has given me strength: PM in Karnataka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nanjangud
- Srikanteshwara
- Karnataka
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
It is the strength of your votes that the whole world is practicing yoga: PM at Nanjangud election rally.
Congress's 'royal family' encourages international forces to interfere in the country's affairs: PM at Nanjangud election rally.
Whatever Congress did regarding Bajrangbali, there is appeasement (politics) behind it: PM at Nanjangud election rally.
Congress hates that which is associated with India's strength and culture: PM at Nanjangud election rally.
Development works are happening in the country today with your money, which used to get looted in Congress's tenure: PM at Nanjangud rally.