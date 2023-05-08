Delhi HC questions jail authorities over recovery of four knives from Tihar premises where gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 12:11 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 12:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi HC questions jail authorities over recovery of four knives from Tihar premises where gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Tihar
- Tillu Tajpuriya
Advertisement