DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First for their failure to continue operations in a safe, efficient and reliable manner: Source.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 15:04 IST
- Country:
- India
DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First for their failure to continue operations in a safe, efficient and reliable manner: Source.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DGCA
Advertisement