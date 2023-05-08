Cheetahs will be allowed to move out of Kuno National Park, won't be recaptured unless in areas of ''significant danger'': Environment Ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Cheetahs will be allowed to move out of Kuno National Park, won't be recaptured unless in areas of ''significant danger'': Environment Ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kuno National Park
- Environment Ministry
Advertisement