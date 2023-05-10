SC agrees to hear on May 12 plea by producers of movie 'The Kerala Story' against ban on screening by West Bengal government.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 10:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 10:59 IST
- Country:
- India
SC agrees to hear on May 12 plea by producers of movie 'The Kerala Story' against ban on screening by West Bengal government.
- West Bengal
- 'The Kerala Story'
