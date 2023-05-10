Killing of a young doctor in a Kottarakkara taluk hospital is failure of the system and the police to protect doctors: Kerala High Court.
PTI | Kollam | Updated: 10-05-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 14:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Killing of a young doctor in a Kottarakkara taluk hospital is failure of the system and the police to protect doctors: Kerala High Court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kottarakkara
- Kerala High Court
Advertisement