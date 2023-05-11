Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan relieved of Finance portfolio, gets information technology and digital services.
Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan relieved of Finance portfolio, gets information technology and digital services.
