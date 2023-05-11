Delhi-Centre services row: CJI says don't agree with 2019 judgement of Justice Ashok Bhushan that Delhi has no power over services.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2023 11:53 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi-Centre services row: CJI says don't agree with 2019 judgement of Justice Ashok Bhushan that Delhi has no power over services.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi-Centre
- Justice
- Delhi
- Ashok Bhushan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
In democratic form of governance, real power of administration must rest on elected arm of government: SC on Delhi-Centre power row.
Five-judge constitution bench delivers unanimous verdict in Delhi-Centre services row matter.
Primacy of Centre in administrative issues would abrogate federal system, principle of representative democracy: SC on Delhi-Centre row.
If 'services' are out of legislative, executive domain, ministers would be excluded from controlling govt officers: SC on Delhi-Centre row.
Executive power of Delhi govt extends to all entries on which it has power to legislate: SC on Delhi-Centre services row.