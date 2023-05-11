Union govt's power in matters where both Centre and States can legislate is limited to ensure governance is not taken over by it: SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 12:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Union govt's power in matters where both Centre and States can legislate is limited to ensure governance is not taken over by it: SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- States
Advertisement