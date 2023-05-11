CM Arvind Kejriwal fought legal battle for people of Delhi for eight years. Today people won: Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2023 12:33 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 12:32 IST
- Country:
- India
CM Arvind Kejriwal fought legal battle for people of Delhi for eight years. Today people won: Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- CM Arvind
- Saurabh Bharadwaj
Advertisement