Hearfelt thanks to SC for doing justice to people of Delhi; Pace of development will increase manifold: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 12:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Hearfelt thanks to SC for doing justice to people of Delhi; Pace of development will increase manifold: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- CM Arvind Kejriwal
- Hearfelt
Advertisement