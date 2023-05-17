Manipur violence: SC asks chief secretary, his security advisor to take steps on apprehensions of tribals on possibility of attacks.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 12:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 12:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Manipur violence: SC asks chief secretary, his security advisor to take steps on apprehensions of tribals on possibility of attacks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
Advertisement