CBI arrests freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi, former Navy Commander Ashish Pathak in case of alleged spying, say officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 12:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 12:23 IST
- Country:
- India
