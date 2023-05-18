Ours is a democratic party, we believe in consensus, not dictatorship: Congress General Secretary Venugopal on Karnataka CM selection.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 12:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 12:10 IST
- Country:
- India
