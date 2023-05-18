We have decided on Siddaramiah as CM of Karnataka; D K Shivakumar will be Deputy CM: Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 12:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 12:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
