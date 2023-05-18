D K Shivakumar to continue as party's Karnataka state president till Parliamentary elections: Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 12:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 12:13 IST
- Country:
- India
D K Shivakumar to continue as party's Karnataka state president till Parliamentary elections: Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Shivakumar
- Congress
Advertisement