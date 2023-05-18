The Kerala Story: SC takes note of submissions that there was no ban on film in Tamil Nadu, asks it to ensure safety, security of moviegoers.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 15:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Story: SC takes note of submissions that there was no ban on film in Tamil Nadu, asks it to ensure safety, security of moviegoers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
Advertisement