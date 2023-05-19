CJI administers oath of office to senior advocate Kalpathy Venkataraman Viswanathan as judge of Supreme Court.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 10:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 10:30 IST
- Country:
- India
CJI administers oath of office to senior advocate Kalpathy Venkataraman Viswanathan as judge of Supreme Court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Viswanathan
- Supreme Court
- Kalpathy Venkataraman
Advertisement