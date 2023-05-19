SC says no further adjournment will be granted, lists plea of wife of slain IAS officer challenging Anand Mohan's release from jail on Aug 8.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 13:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 13:08 IST
- Country:
- India
SC says no further adjournment will be granted, lists plea of wife of slain IAS officer challenging Anand Mohan's release from jail on Aug 8.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anand Mohan's
Advertisement