SC defers scientific survey, including carbon dating, to determine age of 'Shivling' found at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
