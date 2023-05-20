Centre's ordinance on services matter unconstitutional and against democracy, will approach SC against it: Delhi CM Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 16:13 IST
