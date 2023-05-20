We have given 'in principle' approval to the five Congress' guarantees in first Cabinet meeting: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2023 16:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
