In today's interconnected world, tension in any region affects all countries and developing nations are most affected:PM Modi at G7 session.
PTI | Hiroshima | Updated: 21-05-2023 09:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 09:37 IST
- Country:
- Japan
In today's interconnected world, tension in any region affects all countries and developing nations are most affected:PM Modi at G7 session.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement