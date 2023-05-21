It is necessary that all countries respect UN Charter, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries: PM Modi.
PTI | Hiroshima | Updated: 21-05-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 09:40 IST
- Country:
- Japan
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
