China now interfering in J&K affairs which only Pakistan used to do. This is what BJP has done by abrogating Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 12:49 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
