Biden says Zelenskyy has given US a 'flat assurance' that Ukraine won't use F-16 jets to attack Russian territory, reports AP.
PTI | Hiroshima | Updated: 21-05-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 16:15 IST
