Reluctance among merchants to accept Rs 2,000 bank notes was there previously as well, may have increased after the withdrawal: RBI Guv Das.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 11:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 11:33 IST
- Country:
- India
