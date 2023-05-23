Ishita Kishore tops civil services exam 2022, Garima Lohia and Uma Harithi N get second and third ranks respectively: UPSC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 14:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 14:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Ishita Kishore tops civil services exam 2022, Garima Lohia and Uma Harithi N get second and third ranks respectively: UPSC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uma Harithi N
- Garima Lohia
- UPSC
Advertisement