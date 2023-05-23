MCD standing committee election: Delhi HC directs Mayor Shelly Oberoi to disclose forthwith result of polls held on February 24.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 14:30 IST
- Country:
- India
MCD standing committee election: Delhi HC directs Mayor Shelly Oberoi to disclose forthwith result of polls held on February 24.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shelly Oberoi
- Delhi
Advertisement