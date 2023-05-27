Expansion of Karnataka Cabinet underway. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administering them oath of office and secrecy.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2023 12:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 12:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Expansion of Karnataka Cabinet underway. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administering them oath of office and secrecy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thaawarchand Gehlot
- Karnataka Cabinet
Advertisement