New Parliament will contribute in building political consensus; will be symbol of freedom from mindset of slavery: Vice President Dhankhar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 12:52 IST
- Country:
- India
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhankhar
- New Parliament
