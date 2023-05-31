Cabinet approves Rs 1 lakh crore scheme to increase grain storage capacity in cooperative sector: Union Minister Anurag Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 15:18 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
