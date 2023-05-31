Sports Minister Anurag Thakur asks protesting wrestlers to be patient, trust probe into allegations against former WFI chief B B Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur asks protesting wrestlers to be patient, trust probe into allegations against former WFI chief B B Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anurag Thakur
- B B Singh
Advertisement