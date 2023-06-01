IPS officer Rajiv Singh appointed new Director General of Police, Manipur. Incumbent DGP P Doungel transferred as OSD (Home): Govt order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 12:56 IST
- Country:
- India
IPS officer Rajiv Singh appointed new Director General of Police, Manipur. Incumbent DGP P Doungel transferred as OSD (Home): Govt order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Incumbent DGP P Doungel
- Rajiv Singh
- Manipur
Advertisement