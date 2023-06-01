PM Modi, his Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal virtually flag off cargo train from Bathnaha in Bihar to Nepal custom yard.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 13:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 13:08 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi, his Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal virtually flag off cargo train from Bathnaha in Bihar to Nepal custom yard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden to meet PM Modi on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan
Nepal: Calls to probe Maoist cantonment scam growing
Nepali sherpa sets Everest record with 27th ascent
SC judge Sanjay Karol recuses from hearing Bihar govt's plea on caste survey
Nepali Sherpa climbs Mount Everest for record 27th time, sets new record