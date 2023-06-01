To further boost cultural, religious ties, PM Prachanda and I decided that projects related to Ramayana circuit should be expedited: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
To further boost cultural, religious ties, PM Prachanda and I decided that projects related to Ramayana circuit should be expedited: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Prachanda
- PM Modi
- Ramayana
Advertisement