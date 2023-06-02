Under 'Anna Bhagya', 10 kg food grains will be given free to all in BPL households, Antyodaya card holders from July 1: Siddaramaiah.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-06-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 15:16 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
