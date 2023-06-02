'YuvaNidhi' will give Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates, Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders who passed in 2022-23 for 24 months: CM.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-06-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 15:33 IST
- Country:
- India
'YuvaNidhi' will give Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates, Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders who passed in 2022-23 for 24 months: CM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Medtronic to invest Rs 3000 cr in its Engineering & Innovation Center in Hyderabad
RBI approves Rs 87,416 crore dividend payment to government for 2022-23 against Rs 30,307 crore in FY22: Statement.
JSW Steel Q4 profit grows 12 pc to Rs 3,741 cr
JSW Steel Q4 profit grows 12 pc to Rs 3,741 cr in Jan-Mar; output rises 13 pc to 6.58 MT
MP: 4 held for looting Jabalpur businessman, jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh recovered