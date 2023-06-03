Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Lloyd Austin to hold talks in Delhi on Monday: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2023 10:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 10:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Lloyd Austin to hold talks in Delhi on Monday: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Lloyd Austin
- Rajnath Singh
- American
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Siddararamaiah, Shivakumar leave for Delhi to discuss Cabinet formation, allocation of portfolios
Delhi ministers' delegation to meet LG on Friday, request him to implement Supreme Court orders on services matter: Official.
Delhi ministers to visit LG to urge him to follow SC order on services matter
Delhi HC dismisses plea to halt demolition of 55-year-old Kali temple found to be unauthorised
Siddararamaiah, Shivakumar in Delhi to discuss Cabinet formation, allocation of portfolios