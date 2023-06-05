In last 8 yrs, pace of development in Delhi not gone down, but pollution level has dipped: CM Kejriwal on World Environment Day.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 12:46 IST
- Country:
- India
In last 8 yrs, pace of development in Delhi not gone down, but pollution level has dipped: CM Kejriwal on World Environment Day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- CM Kejriwal on
- World Environment Day
Advertisement